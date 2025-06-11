Final: Atlanta Dream 77, Indiana Fever 58

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Game 9 | June 10, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 22 11 23 21 77

Indiana 19 14 9 16 58

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Gray (23) Howard (15)

Rebounds Jones (10) Howard (10)

Assists Canada/Hillmon/Howard (5) Boston (5)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 1-1 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Indiana moves to 35-32 overall and 21-12 at home.

The Dream are now 1-1 in the 2025 Commissioner's Cup. With tonight's win, the total donated to the Center for Black Women's Wellness rises to $4,000.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 23 points-her fifth 20+ point game in nine outings this season. The two-time All-Star also added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Brionna Jones tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double in as many games.

Naz Hillmon and Nia Coffey sparked Atlanta off the bench, combining for a +36 plus-minus. Hillmon posted a team-best +24 and tied her career high with five assists, while Coffey chipped in 10 points.

Atlanta held Indiana to just 58 points-the fewest since August 2023-and tied the fourth-largest margin of victory (19) in series history.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Jones opened the scoring with a tough layup off a feed from Gray.

The teams traded leads in a back-and-forth start.

Gray scored back-to-back buckets to tie the game at the six-minute mark.

Howard powered through a jumper and drew a foul, cutting the Fever lead to one.

Griner converted an and-one to give Atlanta its first lead.

Gray extended an 8-0 run with a three-point play, one of three and-one opportunities for the Dream in the quarter.

Atlanta led 22-19 after one.

Q2

Canada got on the board early with a layup.

Hillmon kicked out to Gray for a bucket to build the lead.

Jones tied the game with a free throw midway through the quarter.

Gray and Jones connected on back-to-back fast breaks to swing momentum.

Gray tied the game at 33 with a strong drive to close the half.

Atlanta led points in the paint (24-16) and fast break points (7-0) at the break.

Q3

Gray opened the half with three quick points.

Coffey hit Atlanta's first three-pointer to stretch the lead.

The Dream launched an 18-5 run, keyed by Jones' dominance in the paint.

Jones closed the quarter with a layup, extending the lead to 14.

Atlanta held Indiana to just nine points in the third-a season-low for an opponent.

The Dream entered the fourth up 56-42.

Q4

Atlanta pushed its run to 27-9 early in the quarter, solidifying a 15-point lead.

Howard recorded her fifth assist, finding Jones for a fast-break layup.

Coffey buried a deep three, finishing 42.8% from beyond the arc.

Paopao knocked down her first points of the game with a slick three-pointer.

Caldwell added a quick two off the bench.

Coffey capped off the win and entered double-digits for the game with a late free throw.







