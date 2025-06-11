Sky Lose on Road to Undefeated Liberty

June 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky fell to the New York Liberty inside Barclays Center 66-85 on Tuesday.

New York's league-best offense got off to a hot start as New York went on a 12-0 run, before Elizabeth Williams put Chicago on the board. The Sky began to dig themselves out of the early deficit and pulled within eight points after Kamilla Cardoso scored with under a minute in the first quarter.

New York's defense didn't let up, however, forcing the Sky into 15 first-half turnovers. Sabrina Ionescu got it done on both sides of the court for the Liberty, leading the team with 23 points, seven assists and four steals.

Angel Reese was a bright spot for Chicago, leading the team with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Ariel Atkins added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

For the Liberty, an 11-0 run to end the third quarter helped cement the win. The lead was enough to withstand Chicago outscoring New York in the final quarter 24-15. Chicago's head coach Tyler Marsh said post-game that despite the score, there were still positive takeaways from the game.

"It was good to see the energy on the bench continue to be positive and uplifting each other," Marsh said. "On the court I think we found a little bit of rhythm going inside and slowing things down a little bit. I think if we can cut down on some more of those turnovers it gives us more of a chance to equalize things on the offensive end."

The Sky out-rebounded the Liberty 37-29, but it was New York's relentless defense and efficient scoring elsewhere from three-point range that showed why they are undefeated this season. Chicago held New York to just 27.5% from three, well below their season average, but the Liberty still shot 47.8% from the field.

Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Kennedy Burke added 15 points off the bench for the Liberty. New York improved to 9-0.

Chicago dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the Commissioner's Cup. The Sky will look to get back in the win column on Friday as they continue their road trip next at Atlanta.







