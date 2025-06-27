Aces Hit the Road for 5 Games Beginning on Sunday at Phoenix

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (7-8) will hit the road for their next 5 games, starting with a contest against the Phoenix Mercury (11-4) on Sunday, June 29 at 3 p.m. at PHX Arena. The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on NBA TV.

Through the first 15 games of 2025, the Aces are being led by reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson, who is averaging team-highs of 21.3 points per game (2nd best in WNBA), 2.8 blocks (1st), 9.8 rebounds (3rd) and 2.0 steals (T-3rd).

Since returning from a head injury on June 20, Wilson is averaging 22 points per game over the past 4 games. She is the only player in league history (through June 26) to average at least 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals per game in a season.

Jackie Young, who is 42 points shy from reaching 3,000 career points, continues to be a steady scorer for the Aces. She has averaged 18.5 points to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 4 contests. Her 18.2 points on the season is her career-high, compared to 13.8 in her career overall.

Jewell Loyd, who shot 50% (4-8 FGs) from the floor on Thursday night, has stepped up the ante on the scoring front over the past 7 games. During that span, Loyd has averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, compared to the first 8 games, when she averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Rounding out the balanced scoring effort is Chelsea Gray, who has scored in double digits in all but 3 games this season. Over the past 3 games, the Point Gawd has averaged 60% (18-30 FGs) from the floor, compared to 44.9% on the season. She has also averaged 5.6 assists over the past 7 games, compared to 3.1 assists her first 8 outings.

Guard Dana Evans scored 12 out of the 20 Aces bench points on Thursday, recording her season-high 12 on 4-of-6 field goal shooting and 2-of-2 from 3-point land. Thursday's performance marked her second double-digit scoring outing this season.

Phoenix, which defeated the Aces on June 15, have won its past 5 games and is 7-3 over the past 10.

The Mercury are led by the trio of Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

Sabally continues to lead the Mercury in scoring, averaging a career-best 19.3 points per game, and rebounding (8.1 rpg), while Thomas leads in a league-best 8.9 assists.

Thomas recently recorded 4 consecutive points/assists double-doubles,

the longest streak in Mercury history, and is averaging 14.4 points and 8.9 assists. She has tallied double-double games in 6 of her 10 games this season.

Sabally has scored at least 12 points in all of her games in 2025 and has averaged 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over Phoenix's 5-game winning streak.

Copper, who has missed most of the season with injury, returned to the lineup on June 15 and is averaging 13.3 points in her three games back.

As a team, Phoenix ranks 6th in offensive rating (102.3 OER) and 3rd defensively, allowing 97.3 per 100 possessions.

Las Vegas is 48-55 all-time against Phoenix and 21-30 on the road. The Aces have won 13 out of their last 15 meetings with the Mercury.

UP NEXT: The Aces will head into July with a four-game road trip, beginning with their second contest against the Indiana Fever (7-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, July 3. The game will be broadcasted locally on Vegas 34 and streamed on Prime Video.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.