Connecticut Drops First Meeting with Seattle, 97-81

June 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Seattle, WA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-14) dropped a road contest to the Seattle Storm (10-6), 97-81. The Sun move to 0-1 against the Storm during the 2025 regular season, with their next meeting coming in Connecticut on July 9.

Aneesah Morrow led the way for the Sun in the effort, notching her first WNBA double-double with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes played off the bench. She also added one assist and two steals in the game.

Bria Hartley finished with a season-high 19 points, along with four rebounds and a season-high tying six assists. She led the Sun in 3PM, going 3/6 from beyond the arc in the contest. Jacy Sheldon added a season-high tying 15 points, four rebounds and one assist, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, a career-high tying three steals and two blocks in the game.

With seven points in the game, Tina Charles moved into eighth all-time in scoring in Connecticut Sun franchise history, passing Jasmine Thomas (2,489). Charles now had 2,493 points over five seasons played in a Sun uniform.

The Sun trailed the Storm, 14-10, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had five of Connecticut's ten points in the opening five minutes. The Sun were able to close the gap to as small as two points, but the Storm closed the quarter on a 10-9 spurt to take a five-point lead, 24-19, into the second. Tina Charles led Connecticut with seven points through ten minutes of action.

A 9-8 start to the second by the Storm gave them a 33-27 lead with 6:35 to play in the first half. Jacy Sheldon, Lindsay Allen, Aneesah Morrow and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored a bucket in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Seattle went on a 9-6 run to extend their lead to nine, 42-33, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 3:36 to play in the first half. The Storm closed the half on a 10-5 spurt to take a 14-point lead into the locker room, 52-38. Aneesah Morrow led all Connecticut scorers with 10 points and five rebounds through two quarters.

Jacy Sheldon converted an and-one layup to begin the second half and cut the deficit to 11, but the Storm responded on a 7-0 run to take a 59-41 lead with 8:33 to play in the third quarter. Seattle finished the third outscoring Connecticut, 23-14, to take an 82-55 lead into the final quarter. Jacy Sheldon led the Sun with six points, while Bria Hartley added five points in the third quarter of play. Connecticut finished the game strong, outscoring Seattle, 26-15, in the final ten minutes. Bria Hartley and Aneesah Morrow each had eight points in the closing quarter.

Connecticut shot 47.6% (30/63), while Seattle shot 49.3% (34/69) on the night. The Storm also outrebounded the Sun, 34-28 and notched 27 assists to the Sun's 21. Seattle won the paint, 42-34, while Connecticut won the fast break, 18-15, and the second-chance point battle, 9-5.

Five players finished in double-figures for the Storm, led by veteran guard Skylar Diggins who tallied 24 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal in the game. Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike each added 16 points on the night.

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun conclude their road trip on Sunday, June 29 at 7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT when they match up against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center.







