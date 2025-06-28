Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics - June 28

June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings host the Washington Mystics on Saturday night at College Park Center in the second contest of a back-to-back set of games for the Wings. Dallas hosted the Indiana Fever in front of a record-setting crowd of 20,409 at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas last night. After falling by six to Indiana, the Wings will look to rebound against the Mystics tonight in Arlington. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call, with Tiffany Bias-Patmon reporting.

The Wings (4-13) and Mystics (8-8) met less than a week ago in Washington, D.C., with the home team picking up the 91-88 overtime victory. Dallas erased a 16-point first-quarter deficit to take a halftime lead, with the teams going back and forth over the next 25 minutes. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 27 points while Sonia Citron matched her game high to lead Washington with 27.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Mystics Schedule & Results

6/22 at WAS L, 88-91 OT

6/28 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

8/10 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

Washington leads the all-time series 43-40







