Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Storm - 6/29/25

The Valkyries will host the Seattle Storm for the final game of a five-game home stand at Chase Center on Sunday (5:30 p.m. PT). The Valkyries are 3-1 on the home stand, with wins over the Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky. The Storm have won seven of their last nine games, but one of those two losses came to Golden State at Chase Center on June 14. Seattle is in third place in the Western Conference, while Golden State is in fourth place.

Valkyries vs. Storm

Sunday, June 29 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Kate Martin scored 14 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries' 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Wednesday. Martin hit four 3-pointers in the final frame, doing everything she could to keep Golden State in the game until the very end. The Valkyries had multiple chances to tie the game with a three but were unable to convert. » Full Game Recap

FINAL ALL-STAR VOTING DAY

WNBA All-Star voting concludes at 8:59 p.m. (PT) on June 28, so it is the final opportunity for Valkyries fans to vote for their favorite players into the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Indiana on July 19. » Vote here

SEATTLE SCOUTING REPORT

The Seattle Storm are one of five teams with double-digit wins this season, posting a 10-6 record. Star guard Skylar Diggins is the only WNBA player this season to rank top-10 (19.0 PPG, 8th) in points per game and top-five in assists per game (6.1 APG, 4th). Former league MVP Nneka Ogwumike is one of four players averaging at least 17 points (17.6 PPG) and seven rebounds (7.9 RPG) - both Diggins and Ogwumike are making cases as 2025 WNBA All-Stars.







