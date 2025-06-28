Dallas Wings Win Over Washington Mystics

June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Playing their second game in as many days, the Dallas Wings scored a 79-71 win over the visiting Washington Mystics on Saturday night at College Park Center. In her first career start, guard JJ Quinerly headlined the Wings with career highs of 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Aziaha James added 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and a block with a career-high three made 3-pointers.

With the win, Dallas evens out its 2025 series with Washington at 1-1 and improves to 5-13 on the season overall as the Mystics fall to 8-9. After starting the season 1-11, the Wings have won four of their last six games despite being without a number of key players.

First Quarter: Dallas 28, Washington 9

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Quinerly, Arike Ogunbowale, Kaila Charles, NaLyssa Smith and Li Yueru for the first time this season. Quinerly started in place of Paige Bueckers, who was ruled out prior to the start of a game.

Quinerly got the Wings on board with a jumper to open her first career start. The guard's basket kicked off an 11-2 run as Ogunbowale and Charles combined for seven points.

Myisha Hines-Allen exploded off the bench for the Wings, going for seven points in almost three minutes. The run grew to 28-7 by the end of the opening stanza. Quinerly finished the first with a game-high eight points as she tied her career high of four assists just one quarter into the game. Her +19 opening margin was both a team and career high. The Wings shot an impressive 61.1% from the floor while holding Washington to just three makes from the field for the entire quarter, resulting in its lowest first quarter scoring total of the season. Dallas outshot, outrebounded and outpaced the Mystics in points in the paint, second chance points and fast break points all together.

Second Quarter: Dallas 17, Washington 22

Dallas' offensive momentum rolled into the second quarter, where the lead swelled to as many as 24 points. Washington eventually halted Dallas' 35-9 run, as guard Sug Sutton produced five points to fuel a 16-6 Mystics response to close the half.

Quinerly headlined the Wings once again in the second, tallying five points to finish the first half with a game-high 13 points, four rebounds and game-high four assists. Dallas went 6-of-12 from the floor to finish shooting at a 56.7% clip through two quarters, also going a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. James, Hines-Allen and Haley Jones combined for 19 points off the bench, outpacing Washington's by double-digits.

The Wings defense held Washington to 30% shooting from the floor and 20% from 3-point range for the first half as all Mystics scorers were held to single digits.

Third Quarter: Dallas 19, Washington 25

Washington began the third on a 12-2 run courtesy of five points from Citron. The guard hit from deep for the second time to bring Washington within a possession of Dallas at 45-43. James and Hines-Allen answered for Dallas, combining for a 5-0 spurt to force a Washington timeout. James hit from deep to lift the Wings lead back to double figures, 62-51.

Citron finished with 11 points to lead all scorers in the third, going 5-of-5 at the free throw line as the Mystics went 12-of-12 as a unit. James, Hines-Allen and Ogunbowale each combined for 14 of Dallas' 19 points. Dallas maintained its advantage on the boards (10-7) and in the paint (8-4).

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, Washington 15

The fourth swung in Dallas' favor with a 21-9 run until the 5:24 mark. The Mystics answered with an 11-2 run, lasting until the final minute of play. Citron, Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes combined for 13 of Washington's 15 points in the fourth. Dallas' bigs anchored them in the final stanza to put away Washington, with Yueru and Smith adding four points apiece.

The Wings ended the night shooting 46.8% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 94.4% at the free throw line. They outpaced Washington in the paint 42-28, second chance points 11-6 and in fast break points 10-8 while outrebounding their visitors by 15. Dallas' bench held a 31-point advantage over Washington's reserves, courtesy of James, Hines-Allen and a season high of eight points from Jones.

Next, Dallas will host the Phoenix Mercury at College Park on July 3. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming out-of-market on WNBA league pass.







