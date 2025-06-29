Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Captain

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever, in conjunction with the Women's National Basketball Association, has announced Caitlin Clark as one of two captains for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, subsequently earning her second consecutive WNBA All-Star selection. Captains for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game, hosted at the Fever's home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, were selected by a combination of fan, player and media votes. Clark received the most votes across the WNBA, a total of 1,293,526, to earn her first captain nod.

The remaining eight starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be announced on Monday, June 30, during a segment within ESPN's NBA Free Agency presented by ESPN BET Sportsbook (7 p.m. ET).

Clark and fellow captain Napheesa Collier, will select rosters for the upcoming game via draft, with results aired on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET, as part of an hourlong edition of ESPN's WNBA Countdown, presented by Google.

In her sophomore season, Clark has averaged 18.2 points per game, 8.9 assists per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Clark opened the 2025 season with a triple double against Chicago Sky, recording 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. During the same game Clark recorded her 350th career assist, becoming the fastest to do so in WNBA history, while also recording her 800th career point, becoming the fourth fastest to do so in WNBA history, hitting both marks in just 42 games played.

In her nine games played Clark has recorded four double-doubles, against Chicago Sky, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. On June 14, against the Liberty, Clark scored 32 points, three off her career high, including seven three pointers and 11 field goals, both career highs, also totaling 25 points in the first half - her most scored in a single half.

This season Clark has also eclipsed 250 rebounds in her WNBA career, becoming the fastest point guard in WNBA history to do so, accomplishing it in 44 games and become the fastest player in WNBA history to record 750+ points, 250+ rebounds and 250+ assists.

With her WNBA All-Star selection, Clark joins current teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, as well as Tamika Catchings and Katie Douglas as the only Indiana Fever players to earn multiple nominations.







