Dream Builds Early Lead to Defeat New York, 90-81

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 17 | June 29, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 29 18 16 27 90

New York 19 15 19 28 81

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta New York

Points Jones (21) Stewart (21)

Rebounds Gray (9) Stewart (9)

Assists Canada (8) Cloud (6)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner-improving to 6-4 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. New York moves to 24-40 overall, including 13-19 at home.

The Dream held the Liberty to a season-low 34 points in the first half, while scoring 40 of their 47 first-half points in the paint-second-most in a half in franchise history.

Atlanta finished with 62 points in the paint, just six shy of the franchise record (68), and shot 52.9% from the field.

Five Dream players scored in double figures: Jones (21), Gray (20), Canada (15), Griner (14), and Hillmon (10).

Canada set a season high with 15 points and tied her season high with 8 assists.

Jones tied her season high with 21 points, her second 20+ point outing of the season; she also added 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Griner passed Jonquel Jones and retook 20th on the WNBA's all-time rebounds list with 2,406. She tallied 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Dream dished out a season-high 27 assists.

Atlanta scored 90+ points in back-to-back games and snapped a five-game home losing streak to New York.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Canada opened the scoring with an and-one, then assisted Griner at the rim.

Gray added a second-chance layup to reclaim the lead.

Jones anchored the defense with a block on Gardner and followed up with back-to-back buckets.

Canada ignited a 12-4 run with her second and-one play.

Paopao knocked down a jumper off a Howard assist to get on the board.

Atlanta dominated the paint with 24 points inside and led 29-19 after one.

Q2

Gray struck first in the second quarter with a layup.

Walker-Kimbrough added energy off the bench with a quick basket.

A 19-2 run pushed the lead to 20 at the midway mark.

Howard turned a steal into a jumper to extend the margin.

Griner pulled in five rebounds in the quarter, surpassing Jonquel Jones on the all-time list.

Atlanta closed on a 23-9 run, holding New York to 15 points in the quarter and leading 47-34 at the half.

Q3

Jones opened the second half with three straight makes, pushing the lead to 14.

Gray followed with a clean finish at the rim.

Hillmon buried a three off a Canada assist.

Jones scored 56.2% of Atlanta's third-quarter points.

The Dream entered the final frame leading 63-53.

Q4

Canada opened the quarter with her first three-pointer of the game.

She accounted for Atlanta's first five points, including an assist and a three-point play.

Gray countered a Liberty push with back-to-back buckets.

Nia Coffey added a timely score off the bench.

Gray hit consecutive threes to push Atlanta's largest lead to 18.

Gray scored 10 points in the fourth alone, leading Atlanta to a 90-81 win over New York.







