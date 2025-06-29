WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's Statement on Honoring Candace Parker's Historic Career and Dual Jersey Retirements

NEW YORK - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement:

"Candace Parker's impact on the WNBA is immeasurable. From the moment she stepped onto the court as a rookie, winning both MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season, she has continually redefined greatness. A three-time champion with three different teams, her career has been marked by excellence, adaptability, and an unwavering commitment to winning.

"Beyond her accolades, Candace has been a leader, a mentor, and a trailblazer - inspiring the next generation of athletes with her skill, resilience, and passion for the game. She has used her platform to elevate women's sports, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends the court.

"Having her jersey retired in both Los Angeles and Chicago - two WNBA cities where she shaped the culture and identity of their teams - is a powerful and fitting tribute to all Candace has accomplished. On behalf of the WNBA, I want to thank Candace for being an extraordinary ambassador for the sport, and have admired her ability to balance her playing career, her family and her broadcast career. Her legacy will live on - in the rafters and in the hearts of fans everywhere."







