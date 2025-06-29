Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier Named Team Captains for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK - Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Kia WNBA MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx have been selected as the captains for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game after the conclusion of WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET). The game broadcast will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC (8 p.m. ET).

Clark and Collier earned the role of captains by virtue of being the two All-Star starters who received the most fan votes. Clark received 1,293,526 votes from fans and Collier received 1,176,020.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists per game. Collier ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in scoring (a career-high 24.5 ppg) and fourth in rebounding (8.4 rpg) while guiding the Lynx to a league-best 13-2 record.

The remaining eight starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be announced tomorrow during a segment within ESPN's NBA Free Agency presented by ESPN BET Sportsbook (7 p.m. ET).

The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current WNBA players and a media panel joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Additional details about fan returns from WNBA All-Star Voting 2025 presented by Ally and from the voting by media and players will be provided tomorrow after the remaining starters are named.

How 2025 AT&T All-Star Game Rosters Are Being Constructed

After all votes were tallied, players are ranked by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score is calculated by averaging the weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best score are named as starters for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Fan voting serves as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

After the starters have been announced, the league's head coaches will select the 12 reserves without regard to conference affiliation. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team. The names of the 12 reserves will be revealed across WNBA social and digital platforms on Sunday, July 6 at noon ET.

The two All-Star captains will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

The head coaches for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records through games of Friday, July 4 regardless of conference. The head coach with the best record as of that date will coach the team whose captain earned the most fan votes.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and "WNBA Live presented by Panini." The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.







