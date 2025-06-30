Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini Following Overseas Commitments

June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forwards Janelle Salaün (France) and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy) have been re-activated following their temporary suspensions for their participation in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025.

Salaün led the French National Team to a fourth-place finish at the tournament, averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game on 53.7 percent (29-54). The forward returns to Golden State after starting eight games for the Valkyries prior to leaving for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, and 39.1 percent (34-87) shooting from the field.

Zandalasini earned TISSOT All Star Five honors after posting 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Italian National team, who placed third in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025. Zandalasini appeared in four games for Golden State earlier this season, averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47.1 percent (8-17) from three-point range.

An updated Valkyries roster can be found here. Golden State returns to action on Saturday, July 5 at Minnesota at 5 p.m. PT on KPIX, KMAX, and The Audacy App.

