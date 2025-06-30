Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini Following Overseas Commitments
June 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that forwards Janelle Salaün (France) and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy) have been re-activated following their temporary suspensions for their participation in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025.
Salaün led the French National Team to a fourth-place finish at the tournament, averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game on 53.7 percent (29-54). The forward returns to Golden State after starting eight games for the Valkyries prior to leaving for FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, and 39.1 percent (34-87) shooting from the field.
Zandalasini earned TISSOT All Star Five honors after posting 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Italian National team, who placed third in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025. Zandalasini appeared in four games for Golden State earlier this season, averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47.1 percent (8-17) from three-point range.
An updated Valkyries roster can be found here. Golden State returns to action on Saturday, July 5 at Minnesota at 5 p.m. PT on KPIX, KMAX, and The Audacy App.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 30, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini Following Overseas Commitments - Golden State Valkyries
- Paige Bueckers Voted 2025 WNBA All-Star Game Starter - Dallas Wings
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Julie Vanloo - Golden State Valkyries
- Starters Named for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Nneka Ogwumike Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Starter - Seattle Storm
- Satou Sabally Selected as Starter for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu & Breanna Stewart Named Starters for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston Selected as Starter for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Indiana Fever
- A'ja Wilson Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter - Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray Named 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter - Atlanta Dream
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Bree Hall - Golden State Valkyries
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith, Waive Liz Kitley and Tiffany Mitchell - Las Vegas Aces
- Dallas Wings Trade NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces Pick up 6-4 Forward Nalyssa Smith - Las Vegas Aces
- Storm Suffer Loss at Golden State - Seattle Storm
- Fever Face Lynx in Commissioner's Cup Championship - Indiana Fever
- Finding Your Place: Storm's Group Sales Manager Kaitlyn Liptak's Path to Seattle - Seattle Storm
- WNBA Announces Expansion to Historic 18 Teams with New Teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia - WNBA
- Valkyries (9-7) vs. Storm (10-7) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Min vs Conn (6.29.25) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Re-Activate Janelle Salaün and Cecilia Zandalasini Following Overseas Commitments
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Julie Vanloo
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Bree Hall
- Valkyries (9-7) vs. Storm (10-7) Postgame Notes and Quotes
- Tiffany Hayes Scores Season-High 21 Points in Blowout Win over Storm