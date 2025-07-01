Angel Reese Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 4, the league announced today. Week 4 encompasses games played from June 23-29. This marks Reese's second career Player of the Week nod.

Reese averaged 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 48.9% from the field and 92.3% from the free throw line during Week 4. The Sky went 2-1 during that three-game stretch.

In her first game of the week, she recorded a then-season high 18 points to go along with 17 rebounds, six assists and a season-high four steals in a win over Los Angeles. On June 27 against Golden State, she notched 17 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter to help keep the Sky in game contention, and 18 rebounds.

On June 29 in a win over the Sparks, Reese recorded 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. She is one of four players ever (joining Tina Thompson, Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker) to record that statline, which hasn't been notched in 13 years. She also extended her streak of 15+ rebounds to four straight games, a feat never accomplished before in league history.







