Rhyne Howard Day-to-Day

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Following evaluations by Emory Sports Medicine professionals, Rhyne Howard has been diagnosed with an upper body injury. She is considered day-to-day and is expected to make a full recovery.







