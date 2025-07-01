Rhyne Howard Day-to-Day
July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - Following evaluations by Emory Sports Medicine professionals, Rhyne Howard has been diagnosed with an upper body injury. She is considered day-to-day and is expected to make a full recovery.
