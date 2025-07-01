International Valkyries Shine in EuroBasket

July 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries had three players return to their roster after participating in FIBA Women's EuroBasket - Cecilia Zandalasini, Janelle Salaün and Temi Fágbénlé. The Valkyries also had two more players in the tournament who they retain rights to but have yet to suit up with the franchise - Justė Jocytė and Iliana Rupert. Read below for all the Valkyrie-related highlights from EuroBasket 2025.

CECILIA ZANDALASINI NAMED TO ALL-STAR FIVE, WINS BRONZE MEDAL

Cecilia Zandalasini led Italy to its first podium finish since 1995, capturing a bronze medal. Zandalasini averaged 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, leading to All-Star Five recognition as one of the tournament's top-five players. She was tied for second in total points scored and tied for fourth in points per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three.

"In 30 years, the Italian national team hasn't made it to the Semi-Finals. We are tired of letting people down. This is for us and those who didn't believe in us. I love this team and am extremely proud." - Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy)

JANELLE SALAÜN TOP-10 IN SCORING, FRANCE FINISHES FOURTH

Janelle Salaün and Iliana Rupert led France to a fourth-place finish, clinching a spot in FIBA's Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournaments. Salaün averaged a team-best 15.0 points per game - tied for sixth in the tournament in total points and tied for 10th in points per game. Rupert averaged 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

TEMI FÁGBÉNLÉ TOP-10 IN THREE DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

Temi Fágbénlé did a bit of everything for Great Britain, ranking top-five tournament-wide in steals per game (2.7 SPG, 2nd) and blocks per game (1.3 BPG, t-4th) and top-10 in rebounds per game (7.3 RPG, 10th). Collectively, Great Britain struggled, finishing 14th of 16 teams.

"We have a bunch of new faces and it feels like it's the start of a new era of British Basketball, which I feel very grateful to still be a part of." - Temi Fágbénlé (Great Britain)

JUSTĖ JOCYTĖ FIRST-EVER EUROBASKET RISING STAR

Valkyries' first-round pick Justė Jocytė showcased her potential on the big stage, named the first-ever Rising Star of EuroBasket. Jocytė scored a tournament-high 23 points in the seventh vs. eighth place game and averaged 16.0 points per game throughout (t-7th in league). Lithuania qualified for EuroBasket for the first time in a decade and Jocytė led them to an eighth-place finish.

"It's an honor to play for the national team, we haven't been at the Women's EuroBasket for so long. If we were a country that always qualified, maybe then I could think about skipping it. But when such a chance comes and knowing how hard it is for us to qualify - it isn't even a question." - Justė Jocytė (Lithuania)

The Valkyries have established a culture that serves as a melting pot of talented basketball players from around the world, coming together for a common goal. Golden State will continue its inaugural season with some reinforcements, beginning a four-game road trip in Minnesota on Saturday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.