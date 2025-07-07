Dallas Stars Appoint Toby Petersen as Texas Stars Head Coach

July 7, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has appointed Toby Petersen as head coach of the Texas Stars, Dallas' affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He succeeds Neil Graham, who was named last week as an assistant coach on Glen Gulutzan's staff with the Dallas Stars.

"We are pleased to name Toby as the head coach of the Texas Stars," Nill said. "Toby brings over 22 years of professional hockey experience to the Stars bench. He has been successful as a player in both the NHL and AHL and has held coaching positions in both leagues. Toby understands what it takes to build and develop a championship caliber team, as he has been part of winning a Calder Cup as a player and coach. Additionally, his familiarity with our organization is invaluable and will no doubt help us continue the culture that has been established in Cedar Park."

Petersen worked the last two seasons (2023-25) with the Colorado Avalanche as skills coach. During his time in Denver, he worked alongside the coaching staff and hockey operations department to enhance and maximize the development of Avalanche and Colorado Eagles (AHL) players during practices and off-ice sessions. From 2014-20, Petersen spent six seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL with Springfield (2014-15), Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters (2015-17) and the Rochester Americans (2017-20). During the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Petersen helped guide the Lake Erie Monsters to a 15-2 playoff record, overseeing a power play with a 24.2% success rate on their way to winning the Calder Cup. In total, he has appeared in three Calder Cup championship series as a player (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2001 and 2004, Texas, 2014) and one as a coach (Lake Erie, 2016), winning his last two appearances.

"I am honored to be named the next head coach of the Texas Stars," Petersen said. "It's extremely exciting for me and my family to return to Texas, reconnect with the city of Cedar Park, and rejoin the Stars organization. My priority as head coach will be a commitment to the process of proper development, ensuring we have a strong foundation in place that consistently puts our team in a position to win. I look forward to building upon the established, high-performing culture of the Texas Stars."

Travis Morin (assistant coach), Max Fortunus (assistant coach), Ryan Daniels (goaltender development coach) and Josh Johnson (video coach) will return to the team and join Petersen's coaching staff.

Petersen spent seven years in the Stars organization from 2007-14, as a member of the Dallas Stars (2007-13) and Texas Stars (2012-14). He appeared in 243 regular-season contests with Dallas totaling 40 points (17-23- 40) and skated in 16 postseason contests. During his time in Texas, Petersen served as an alternate captain and was part of the 2014 Calder Cup-winning team. He appeared in 108 regular-season games with Texas and tallied 36 points (13-23- 36), while posting one assist (0-1- 1) in 16 postseason games.

The native of Bloomington, Minnesota was originally selected in the ninth round (244th overall) of the 1998 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Over nine seasons for three NHL teams (Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Dallas) he registered 81 points (33-48- 81) and skated in 398 NHL regular-season games. He also skated in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games and registered one goal (1-0- 1). In the AHL, he recorded 374 points (148-226- 374) in 550 AHL contests with four teams (Texas, Iowa, Edmonton, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) and 36 points (12-24- 36) in 71 Calder Cup Playoff games with three teams (Texas, Iowa, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton).

Petersen played four seasons at Colorado College from 1996-97 to 1999-2000, where he earned a degree in Psychology. Internationally, Petersen won a silver medal with the United States at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championship and 10 years later represented the U.S. Men's National Team at the 2007 IIHF World Championship. He also competed for Team USA at the 1998 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Toby and his wife, Alexa, have three children, sons Bjorn and Elliott and daughter Nola.







