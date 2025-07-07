Bridgeport Islanders Sign Parker Gahagen

July 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed goaltender Parker Gahagen to an AHL contract.

Gahagen, 32, spent the majority of last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL), posting a 12-4-4 record with a 2.39 goals-against-average, .916 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games. He also made five appearances during the Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Phantoms reach the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

A native of Amherst, N.Y., Gahagen is 24-16-7 with a 2.67 goals-against-average and .909 save percentage in 52 career AHL games with the Phantoms, Milwaukee Admirals, Colorado Eagles, Toronto Marlies, and San Jose Barracuda. He also has a 72-35-6 record, 2.33 goals-against-average, .921 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 124 career ECHL games with the Reading Royals, Jacksonville Icemen, Florida Everblades, Utah Grizzlies, and Newfoundland Growlers. Gahagen played six games with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played four seasons at Army (2013-17). He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and posted a career record of 41-49-16 with a 2.40 goals-against-average and .926 save percentage for the Black Knights.







