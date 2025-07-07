Forward Neil Shea Returns on One-Year AHL Contract

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Neil Shea to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. Shea notched a goal and two assists in eight games with the Eagles last season, while also posting 19 goals and 20 assists in 36 contests with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. His 19 tallies were good for second on the Grizzlies roster.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger, Shea is entering his third professional season, after collecting two points in seven AHL games with the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves. In addition, he amassed 18 goals and 19 assists in 64 ECHL contests with Newfoundland Growlers during the 2023-24 campaign.

Shea spent four seasons at the NCAA level, splitting his time between Northeastern University and Sacred Heart University. In 123 NCAA outings the 25-year-old put up 27 goals and 40 assists. He would go on to earn a spot on the AHA All-Conference Team in 2021-22 and was named to the AHA All-Star Team in 2022-23.

