Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule. The season will kick off when Colorado hosts the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 10th at Blue Arena.

The Eagles schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 11 different teams paying a visit to Loveland, including matchups against two Central Division opponents in the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs.

In addition, Colorado will also face the Tucson Roadrunners, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Abbotsford Canucks, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign at Blue Arena.

The Eagles will also travel for meetings against those same 11 teams on the road.

Other highlights include:

Longest Home Stand:

6 Games (1/9 thru 1/18)

Longest Road Trip:

8 Games (2/28 thru 3/14)

Home Dates by Day:

Tuesday - 4

Wednesday - 4

Friday - 11

Saturday - 14

Sunday - 3

11 Different Opponents Visit Blue Arena:

Henderson Silver Knights

Rockford IceHogs

San Diego Gulls

Bakersfield Condors

Coachella Valley Firebirds

Chicago Wolves

San Jose Barracuda

Abbotsford Canucks

Calgary Wranglers

Ontario Reign

Tucson Roadrunners

The 2025-26 campaign will also mark the Eagles eighth season as members of the American Hockey League.

The 2025-26 campaign will also mark the Eagles eighth season as members of the American Hockey League.







