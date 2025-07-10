Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule. The season will kick off when Colorado hosts the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 10th at Blue Arena.
The Eagles schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 11 different teams paying a visit to Loveland, including matchups against two Central Division opponents in the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs.
In addition, Colorado will also face the Tucson Roadrunners, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Abbotsford Canucks, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign at Blue Arena.
The Eagles will also travel for meetings against those same 11 teams on the road.
Other highlights include:
Longest Home Stand:
6 Games (1/9 thru 1/18)
Longest Road Trip:
8 Games (2/28 thru 3/14)
Home Dates by Day:
Tuesday - 4
Wednesday - 4
Friday - 11
Saturday - 14
Sunday - 3
11 Different Opponents Visit Blue Arena:
Henderson Silver Knights
Rockford IceHogs
San Diego Gulls
Bakersfield Condors
Coachella Valley Firebirds
Chicago Wolves
San Jose Barracuda
Abbotsford Canucks
Calgary Wranglers
Ontario Reign
Tucson Roadrunners
The 2025-26 campaign will also mark the Eagles eighth season as members of the American Hockey League.
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.
