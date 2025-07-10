Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced the team's regular season schedule for its upcoming fourth season.
The Firebirds open the season at home with a matchup against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 10 th at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' Home Opener is presented by Acrisure.
The 72-game schedule has the Firebirds squaring off against all teams in the Pacific Division and one out-of-division squad, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). The Pacific Division includes the reigning Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth).
Start times will vary throughout the season depending on the day of the week. Starting this season, the majority of weekday home games (Tuesday through Thursday) will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT. Friday night home games will start at 7 p.m. PT, and Saturday night home games will begin at 6 p.m. PT. Sunday home games will take place at either 3 p.m. PT or 5 p.m. PT.
Schedule dates and times are subject to change. I nformation about individual game tickets, additional ticket plans, theme and promo nights will be released at a later date.
FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific)
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Fri 10/10/2025 7:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley
Sat 10/18/2025 6:00 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley
Sun 10/19/2025 4:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield
Wed 10/22/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose
Fri 10/24/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary
Sat 10/25/2025 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary
Thu 10/30/2025 6:30 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley
Sat 11/1/2025 6:00 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley
Wed 11/5/2025 6:30 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley
Fri 11/7/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Tucson
Sat 11/8/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Tucson
Tue 11/11/2025 6:30 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley
Sat 11/15/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield
Sun 11/16/2025 3:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley
Fri 11/21/2025 6:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley
Sun 11/23/2025 3:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley
Fri 11/28/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego
Sat 11/29/2025 6:00 PM Texas @ Coachella Valley
Wed 12/3/2025 6:30 PM Texas @ Coachella Valley
Sat 12/6/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford
Sun 12/7/2025 4:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford
Tue 12/9/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary
Thu 12/11/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary
Wed 12/17/2025 6:30 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley
Fri 12/19/2025 7:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley
Sat 12/20/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield
Sat 12/27/2025 6:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley
Sun 12/28/2025 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson
Wed 12/31/2025 5:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley
Fri 1/2/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego
Sat 1/3/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario
Wed 1/7/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley
Sat 1/10/2026 6:00 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley
Tue 1/13/2026 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Texas
Wed 1/14/2026 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Texas
Sat 1/17/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego
Sun 1/18/2026 5:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley
Wed 1/21/2026 6:30 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley
Fri 1/23/2026 7:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley
Wed 1/28/2026 6:30 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley
Fri 1/30/2026 7:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley
Sun 2/1/2026 3:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario
Wed 2/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose
Fri 2/6/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson
Sat 2/7/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson
Fri 2/13/2026 7:00 PM Tucson @ Coachella Valley
Sun 2/15/2026 3:00 PM Tucson @ Coachella Valley
Wed 2/18/2026 6:30 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield
Fri 2/20/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado
Sat 2/21/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado
Thu 2/26/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley
Sat 2/28/2026 6:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley
Wed 3/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson
Sat 3/7/2026 6:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley
Sun 3/8/2026 3:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley
Fri 3/13/2026 7:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley
Sat 3/14/2024 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario
Wed 3/18/2026 10:30 AM Coachella Valley @ San Jose
Sat 3/21/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado
Sun 3/22/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado
Wed 3/25/2026 6:30 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley
Sat 3/28/2026 6:00 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley
Sun 3/29/2026 3:00 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley
Wed 4/1/2026 6:30 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley
Fri 4/3/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford
Sat 4/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford
Wed 4/8/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley
Fri 4/10/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario
Sat 4/11/2026 6:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley
Tue 4/14/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose
Sat 4/18/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego
Sun 4/19/2026 3:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley
