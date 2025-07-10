Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced the team's regular season schedule for its upcoming fourth season.

The Firebirds open the season at home with a matchup against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 10 th at 7 p.m. The Firebirds' Home Opener is presented by Acrisure.

The 72-game schedule has the Firebirds squaring off against all teams in the Pacific Division and one out-of-division squad, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). The Pacific Division includes the reigning Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth).

Start times will vary throughout the season depending on the day of the week. Starting this season, the majority of weekday home games (Tuesday through Thursday) will begin at 6:30 p.m. PT. Friday night home games will start at 7 p.m. PT, and Saturday night home games will begin at 6 p.m. PT. Sunday home games will take place at either 3 p.m. PT or 5 p.m. PT.

Schedule dates and times are subject to change. I nformation about individual game tickets, additional ticket plans, theme and promo nights will be released at a later date.

FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific)

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team

Fri 10/10/2025 7:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley

Sat 10/18/2025 6:00 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley

Sun 10/19/2025 4:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield

Wed 10/22/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose

Fri 10/24/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary

Sat 10/25/2025 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary

Thu 10/30/2025 6:30 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley

Sat 11/1/2025 6:00 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley

Wed 11/5/2025 6:30 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley

Fri 11/7/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Tucson

Sat 11/8/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Tucson

Tue 11/11/2025 6:30 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley

Sat 11/15/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield

Sun 11/16/2025 3:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley

Fri 11/21/2025 6:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley

Sun 11/23/2025 3:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley

Fri 11/28/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego

Sat 11/29/2025 6:00 PM Texas @ Coachella Valley

Wed 12/3/2025 6:30 PM Texas @ Coachella Valley

Sat 12/6/2025 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford

Sun 12/7/2025 4:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford

Tue 12/9/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary

Thu 12/11/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Calgary

Wed 12/17/2025 6:30 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley

Fri 12/19/2025 7:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley

Sat 12/20/2025 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield

Sat 12/27/2025 6:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley

Sun 12/28/2025 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson

Wed 12/31/2025 5:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley

Fri 1/2/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego

Sat 1/3/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario

Wed 1/7/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley

Sat 1/10/2026 6:00 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley

Tue 1/13/2026 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Texas

Wed 1/14/2026 5:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Texas

Sat 1/17/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego

Sun 1/18/2026 5:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley

Wed 1/21/2026 6:30 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley

Fri 1/23/2026 7:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley

Wed 1/28/2026 6:30 PM Colorado @ Coachella Valley

Fri 1/30/2026 7:00 PM San Diego @ Coachella Valley

Sun 2/1/2026 3:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario

Wed 2/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose

Fri 2/6/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson

Sat 2/7/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson

Fri 2/13/2026 7:00 PM Tucson @ Coachella Valley

Sun 2/15/2026 3:00 PM Tucson @ Coachella Valley

Wed 2/18/2026 6:30 PM Coachella Valley @ Bakersfield

Fri 2/20/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado

Sat 2/21/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado

Thu 2/26/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley

Sat 2/28/2026 6:00 PM Bakersfield @ Coachella Valley

Wed 3/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Henderson

Sat 3/7/2026 6:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley

Sun 3/8/2026 3:00 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley

Fri 3/13/2026 7:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley

Sat 3/14/2024 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario

Wed 3/18/2026 10:30 AM Coachella Valley @ San Jose

Sat 3/21/2026 6:05 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado

Sun 3/22/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Colorado

Wed 3/25/2026 6:30 PM Calgary @ Coachella Valley

Sat 3/28/2026 6:00 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley

Sun 3/29/2026 3:00 PM San Jose @ Coachella Valley

Wed 4/1/2026 6:30 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley

Fri 4/3/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford

Sat 4/4/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Abbotsford

Wed 4/8/2026 6:30 PM Henderson @ Coachella Valley

Fri 4/10/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ Ontario

Sat 4/11/2026 6:00 PM Ontario @ Coachella Valley

Tue 4/14/2026 7:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Jose

Sat 4/18/2026 6:00 PM Coachella Valley @ San Diego

Sun 4/19/2026 3:00 PM Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.