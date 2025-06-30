Firebirds Re-Sign Ian McKinnon to Two-Year AHL Contract

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Ian McKinnon has been re-signed to a two-year, AHL contract through the 2026-27 season.

McKinnon, 27, was one of the Firebirds' first-ever signings, inking his first deal with the team during the summer of 2022. The Whitby, ON, native is coming off a career season, totaling 11 points in 53 games played for Coachella Valley. McKinnon has racked up 417 penalty minutes over the course of 130 career AHL games.

"We are excited to bring Ian back into the fold in our organization," said Troy Bodie, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Ian has been a role player for this team dating back to our inaugural season and has been an important part of our culture. He is a known member of our community, both on and off the ice, and we are looking forward to having him in our corner over the next two seasons."

Prior to joining Coachella Valley, McKinnon played in 21 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins and spent parts of three seasons in the ECHL with the Jacksonville IceMen and Maine Mariners. McKinnon played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights and Mississauga Steelheads.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.