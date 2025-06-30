Berger Foundation Iceplex Hosts Fourth of July Weekend of Fun Events

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA Stay Red, White, and Cool This Independence Day! The Berger Foundation Iceplex is THE place to be to celebrate the July 4th Holiday Weekend with a variety of family-friendly patriotic skating events!

Kick off the holiday on Friday, July 4th at 11 a.m. with our 4th of July Celebration Extended Public Skating Event featuring red, white, and blue theme décor, games and activities, snacks and a holiday signature drink, The Firecracker, along with classic summer tunes ahead of your evening BBQ picnic and fireworks events.

Chill out on Saturday with a variety of events and activities including additional public skating sessions, Stick & Puck, pick-up games, and more!

Close out the holiday weekend with our Party in the USA Family Skate events, presented by Acrisure, on Sunday, July 6th. The first 100 kids to attend family skate events will receive FREE admission. Open to kids age 17 or younger, walk-ins only; first-come, first-served. Early arrival is encouraged.

"Acrisure is proud to partner with Berger Iceplex and Acrisure Arena on this exciting event," said Shannon Cunningham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Acrisure. "We wish everyone an unforgettable holiday on the ice!"

Each family skate session will include a FREE 15-minute group lesson with a certified Core Trainer, beginning 30 minutes into the start of the session. Get ready for high-energy fun, live music from DJ Tommy C from Big 106, who will spin top hits and family favorite music, a photo-op, and an unforgettable day on the ice!

11:40 a.m. Family Skate Session #1 - Free group lesson starts at 12:10 p.m.

2:30 p.m Family Skate Session #2 - Free group lesson starts at 3 p.m.







