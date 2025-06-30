Eagles Sign Forwards Kovacevic, Friesen to AHL Contracts

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forwards Rilen Kovacevic and Evan Friesen to AHL contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Kovacevic generated a career-high 26 goals and 33 assists in 60 WHL games last season, split between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Prince Albert Raiders. He would go on to add six goals and four assists in 11 playoff contests with the Raiders. Kovacevic enjoyed a four-year career in the WHL, amassing 128 points (59g/69a) in 225 games, while also spending time with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets. In addition, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound winger helped lead Moose Jaw to a WHL Championship during the 2023-24 campaign.

Friesen is fresh off a four-year stint in the WHL, where he collected 146 points (75g/71a) in 240 contests with the Wenatchee Wild and Winnipeg Ice. The 2024-25 season saw the 20-year-old produce new career highs in goals (32), assists (29) and points (61), while also serving as team captain for the Wild. After closing out his time at the major junior level, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound center joined the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, notching one goal and one assist in eight games.

Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com and the Eagles social media channels for the latest updates throughout the offseason.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.