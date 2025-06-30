Defenseman Montana Onyebuchi Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Monday that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has signed a two-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $775,000 for each of the next two seasons.

Onyebuchi, 25, appeared in a career-high 64 games with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2024-25 season, recording 10 points (3g, 7a). He matched his previous bests in goals, assists, points, and game-winning goals (1), while setting new career highs in shots (88). His plus-6 rating ranked second among Roadrunners defensemen and tied for fourth among all skaters.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueliner also led all Tucson defensemen - and ranked third on the team overall - with 112 penalty minutes. During the season, he became the franchise's all-time leader in penalty minutes by a defenseman, surpassing Dakota Mermis with 257 in just two seasons.

Onyebuchi made his Calder Cup Playoff debut this past spring, registering his first career postseason point with an assist in Game 1 against the Abbotsford Canucks.

The Dugald, Manitoba native has played four professional seasons, including the last two with Tucson. In 194 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and San Jose Barracuda (2021-23), he has totaled 36 points (9g, 27a) and 467 penalty minutes.

Among Roadrunners franchise leaders, Onyebuchi ranks fifth in all-time penalty minutes and 12th among defensemen in games played (113).

During his AHL rookie campaign in 2021-22 with San Jose, Onyebuchi also appeared in eight games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, recording three assists and 20 penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, Onyebuchi played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers from 2016 to 2021. He served as an alternate captain for Kamloops in his final two seasons and posted 75 points (19g, 56a) with 440 penalty minutes in 257 career games.







