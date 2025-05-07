Max Szuber and Roadrunner Alumni to Compete in the 2025 IIHF World Championship

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - Utah Hockey Club prospect and Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Max Szuber is set to represent Team Germany in the 2025 IIHF World Championship, taking place May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.

Szuber will be joined in the tournament by four Roadrunners alumni currently playing in the NHL: Utah Hockey Club forwards Josh Doan (USA) and Barrett Hayton (Canada), Utah defenseman Michael Kesselring (USA), and Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (USA).

Szuber Set for Third Straight Worlds with Germany

This year marks Szuber's third consecutive appearance at the World Championship. The 22-year-old defenseman has recorded three points (2g, 1a) and 35 penalty minutes in 16 career tournament games. He helped lead Germany to a silver medal in 2023, the country's first medal in the tournament since 1953.

Szuber also represented Germany in the IIHF World Junior Championship in both 2021 and 2022 and served as an alternate captain in his second year.

In 2024-25, Szuber skated in 65 regular-season games with Tucson and posted career highs in assists (25), points (32), and power-play points (13). He also led all Roadrunners defensemen in goals (7) and ranked second among the group in points, assists, power-play points, and multi-point games (4). His career-high seven-game point streak late in the year was the longest by a Tucson blueliner this season. In total, Szuber has logged 60 points (14g, 46a) and 95 PIM in 135 career AHL games over his first two pro seasons in North America.

Team Germany opens Group B play on Saturday against Hungary at 7:20 a.m. MST at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Trio of Former Roadrunners Suit Up for Team USA

Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring, and Conor Garland will all represent Team USA at the 2025 World Championship.

Doan, 23, split the season between Tucson and Utah. In 28 AHL games, he tallied 26 points (11g, 15a) and earned his second consecutive AHL All-Star selection before being recalled to Utah on Jan. 10. He finished his first full NHL season with 19 points (7g, 12a) in 51 games and now has 28 points (12g, 16a) in 62 games with Arizona and Utah. In Tucson, he's registered 78 points (40g, 38a) in 104 career AHL games. This marks his first time representing Team USA on the international stage.

Kesselring, 25, returns to Team USA after competing at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, where he notched three points (2g, 1a) in seven games. The 6-foot-5 blueliner had a breakout season with Utah in 2024-25, posting career highs across the board with 29 points (7g, 22a) and 89 penalty minutes in all 82 games. Over 156 NHL games with Arizona and Utah, he's recorded 53 points (12g, 41a) and a +14 rating. Kesselring also played 16 games with Tucson after being acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in 2023, and logged 45 points (18g, 27a) in 141 career AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors and Roadrunners.

Garland, 29, is competing in his third World Championship and serving as an alternate captain for the second time. He previously led Team USA in scoring in 2021 with 13 points (6g, 7a) in 10 games, and added eight points (2g, 6a) in 2023. The former Roadrunner is coming off his second 50-point NHL season, totaling 19 goals and 31 assists in 81 games with Vancouver, along with career highs in power-play goals (7), power-play points (16), overtime goals (2), and ice time (18:38). Garland has 291 career NHL points (122g, 169a) in 485 games with Vancouver and Arizona after starting his pro career with Tucson in 2016. In 131 games as a Roadrunner, he had 66 points (25g, 41a) and 99 PIM.

Team USA opens Group B play on Friday against Denmark at 11:20 a.m. MST at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning.

Hayton Joins Team Canada in Group A

Barrett Hayton, 24, will represent Team Canada for the first time at the World Championship. He previously captained Canada to gold at the 2020 World Juniors, finishing with a tournament-high 12 points (6g, 6a) in seven games.

In 2024-25, Hayton posted career highs in goals (20), assists (26), and points (46) across all 82 games for Utah. He also notched personal bests in power-play goals (7), game-winners (7), and multi-point games (12). The fifth-overall pick in 2018 has 130 points (55g, 75a) in 291 career NHL games with Arizona and Utah and logged 16 points (7g, 9a) in 35 AHL games with Tucson from 2019-21.

Team Canada opens Group A play on Saturday against Slovakia at 3:20 a.m. MST at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.