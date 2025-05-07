Amerks Announce Schedule for North Division Finals

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - For the second time in four years, the Rochester Americans will meet the Laval Rocket in the North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Amerks advanced after completing a sweep of the Syracuse Crunch with a 4-0 win in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals on May 1 while the Rocket closed out their second-round series by way of a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Monsters in Game 4 Tuesday at Place Bell.

The Rocket, who won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as this year's AHL regular-season champions, defeated the Amerks three games to none in the 2022 North Division Finals in the only other postseason meeting between the two teams.

The best-of-five series will be played using a 2-3 format with Rochester hosting Games 1 and 2 on Wednesday, May 14 and Friday, May 16 at The Blue Cross Arena. The remainder of the series will be played at Place Bell in Laval, beginning on Wednesday, May 21 for Game 3. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 are scheduled for Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25, respectively.

Below is the full third round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals, presented by Pepsi, between the second-place Amerks and first-place Rocket.

Game 1 | Wednesday, May 14 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Friday, May 16 - Laval at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Wednesday, May 21 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

*Game 4 | Friday, May 23 - Rochester at Laval | 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell

* Game 5 | Sunday, May 25 - Rochester at Laval | 4:30 p.m. at Place Bell

*if necessary

Tickets for Rochester's guaranteed third-round home games are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, but a special presale online-only offer will be available to select fans today at noon. Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access at www.amerks.com/playoffs. Single-game tickets for the third round start at $22 and range up to $46 depending on seating location.

Pregame festivities for next Wednesday's series opener include a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for fans 21 and older in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring $5 drafts of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive an Amerks rally towel, courtesy of Pepsi.

All Amerks 2025 Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

