P-Bruins Earn Game Three Victory over Checkers

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers in game three of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Forward Riley Tufte netted two goals, while goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 38 shots to help the team to victory. Tyler Pitlick netted the game-winning goal in the final frame.

How It Happened

Will Lockwood's wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 found the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 11:46 remaining in the first period.

While on the power play, Tufte slung a shot that rebounded back to his stick in the slot, where he snuck a second chance under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 7:06 to play in the first frame. Fabian Lysell and Frederic Brunet received the assists.

Rasmus Asplund fired a one-timer from the slot that beat the goaltender on the glove side for a power play goal, giving the Checkers a 2-1 lead with 4:56 left in the first period.

Just as time expired on the power play, the puck ricocheted out to Tufte at the right post, where he one-timed it into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 12:18 remaining in the second period. Brunet and Oliver Wahlstrom were credited with assists.

Fresh out of the penalty box, Jeffrey Viel zipped a pass from the left circle to Pitlick cutting towards the right post, where he redirected the puck across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 15:16 to play in the third frame. Vinni Lettieri received a secondary assist.

Stats

Tufte netted his second multi-goal game of the playoffs and leads the team with four playoff tallies.

DiPietro stopped 38 of 40 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 19 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Charlotte leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Charlotte to face the Checkers for game four of the best-of-five second round series on Friday, May 9 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

