Oilers Game 4 Watch Party at Just Wing It Monday
May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us Monday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their 2nd round series. Monday's game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at Just Wing It at the Marketplace. Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!
GAME 4 WATCH PARTY @ JUST WING IT AT THE MARKETPLACE (9000 Ming Ave.)
Boneless Monday (boneless wings just 50 cents each!)
Game Day Special - large appetizer, tower of beer and 10 bone-in wings for $50
Happy Hour pricing for the entire game for anyone in Condors or Oilers gear
Edmonton leads the series 1-0 after last night's 4-2 victory, the fifth straight win for former Condors goaltender Calvin Pickard.
