Oilers Game 4 Watch Party at Just Wing It Monday

May 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join us Monday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in game 4 of their 2nd round series. Monday's game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at Just Wing It at the Marketplace. Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!

GAME 4 WATCH PARTY @ JUST WING IT AT THE MARKETPLACE (9000 Ming Ave.)

Boneless Monday (boneless wings just 50 cents each!)

Game Day Special - large appetizer, tower of beer and 10 bone-in wings for $50

Happy Hour pricing for the entire game for anyone in Condors or Oilers gear

Edmonton leads the series 1-0 after last night's 4-2 victory, the fifth straight win for former Condors goaltender Calvin Pickard.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.