Howard Scores OT Winner in 8-7 Thriller
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Isaac Howard scored with under a minute remaining in overtime and the Bakersfield Condors (11-8-5, 27pts) won an 8-7 thriller over the Tucson Roadrunners (10-10-4, 24pts) on Saturday.
Tucson scored on its first and final shots of the first period to lead 2-1. Atro Leppanen (2nd) blistered a goal in between the two Tucson tallies from the blue line. Shots were 10-5 Bakersfield in the period.
Seven combined goals were scored in the second period as the Condors fired a season-high 19 shots in one period. Quinn Hutson (15th) tied the game at 2-2 early in the frame. After the Roadrunners pulled in front with two more goals to make it 4-2, the Condors answered with three straight of their own including two from Viljami Marjala (6th, 7th) and one from Daniel D'Amato (3rd) to take a 5-4 lead. Tucson would tie it a minute later though and the teams were level at 5-5 after 40 minutes.
Leppanen extended his point streak to seven games (1g-7a). Seth Griffith assisted on Leppanen's goal to give him six points (2g-4a) in his last three games.
Matvey Petrov (2nd) edged the Condors in front at 6-5 from the slot at 6:05 of the third frame. Tucson tied it less than a minute later at 6-6. Hutson (16th) went bar down on the power play to give the Condors a 7-6 lead with his second of the night at 9:38. The Roadrunners forced overtime with the extra attacker with just over a minute left.
Howard (6th) ended the game in overtime on a power play and gave the Condors an 8-7 win. Hutson and Griffith each had assists for three-point nights. Hutson is now third in the AHL scoring race.
Samuel Poulin, acquired in the Pittsburgh-Edmonton trade yesterday, debuted for the Condors and had two assists.
