Hutson Scores as Condors Get Point in Tucson

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (10-8-5, 25pts) could not hold a third period lead and fell 5-4 in overtime to the Tucson Roadrunners (10-10-3, 23pts) on Friday.

Despite trailing 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period, the Condors would take a 3-2 lead with them into the first intermission. Seth Griffith (7th) hit the 100 goal mark with the Condors, James Hamblin (7th) redirected a point shot, and Quinn Hutson (14th) extended his rookie goal scoring lead on a breakaway. Griffith had two points in the frame as the Condors outshot the Roadrunners 16-10.

Tucson controlled much of the play in the second, but it took until a 5-on-3 power play with a second left to tie the game at 3-3 on Cameron Hebig's 12th goal of the season.

Viljami Marjala (5th) gave the Condors a 4-3 lead in the opening minute of the third, following up an Atro Leppanen shot. Tucson would level the game with just over four minutes left and won the game in overtime on a 4-on-3 power play.

Leppanen extended his assist streak to six games. Tyler Inamoto made his season debut and had an assist. The Condors have not lost back-to-back regulation games this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors close the series on Saturday at 6 p.m.







