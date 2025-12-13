Moose Earn 6-1 Win Over Wild

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (14-9-2-0) were 6-1 winners over the Iowa Wild (6-18-0-1) at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. The Moose have won two in a row, previously downing the Wild 4-3 at Casey's Center on Dec. 7.

The first period was all Moose. Walker Duehr ripped a shot past Cal Petersen 3:16 into the contest, spotting Manitoba an early 1-0 lead. Mason Shaw piled onto his former team just over three minutes later. Duehr slid a silky pass past a defender to Shaw, who tapped home his fifth of the season to extend the lead. As the frame neared a conclusion, Brad Lambert caught Petersen down in the butterfly and added a power play marker to give the Moose a 3-0 lead they took into the locker room. Duehr picked up another assist on the play for a three-point period. Thomas Milic made 10 saves in the first, and Petersen turned aside five Moose offerings.

Manitoba continued to control the game into the second, adding another goal to the ledger. Isaak Phillips sent a puck goalward, and it deflected off a defender's stick into the net for a 4-0 Moose advantage. Milic continued to be perfect in the Moose goal, stopping eight further shots, while Petersen made 11 stops in the frame.

Mason Shaw quickly jumped the Moose lead to five. He received a Parker Ford pass in the middle of the circles, and Shaw launched his second of the game to the back of the net. Oskar Olausson broke Milic's shutout bid 42 seconds later, narrowing the gap to 5-1, but that was as close as the Wild ever got. Jaret Anderson-Dolan capped off the offensive explosion for the Moose, tucking his fifth goal of the season into the net 13:43 into the third for a 6-1 final score. Milic stopped 27 shots in the victory, while Petersen made 30 saves.

Quotable

Moose forward David Gustafsson (click for full interview)

"We started off really good. We set the tone in the game, and that's where we want it. Those first 10 minutes were the reason why we won that game today."

Statbook

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has goals in back-to-back games

Thomas Milic made 27 stops in his Moose return

Ville Heinola has six assists over his past four games

Nine Moose skaters combined for 16 points on the night

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.