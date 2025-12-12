Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears will host their second match of the week against the Providence Bruins to close out the home portion of the regular-season series between the two Atlantic Division clubs.

Hershey Bears (12-9-1-0) vs. Providence Bruins (18-5-0-0)

Dec. 12, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Austin Rook (26)

Linespersons: Dylan Blujus (57), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Members 1st Bobblehead Night - All fans will receive a John Carlson Bears/Capitals dual bobblehead, courtesy of Members 1st.

Capitals Night - The Bears will celebrate the previous 20 seasons of affiliation with the Washington Capitals as they take the ice tonight wearing their specialty "Screaming Bear" jerseys.

Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Bruins squared off on Wednesday, with Ilya Protas scoring Hershey's lone goal on the power play at 8:35 of the third period to cut Providence's two-goal lead in half. Later in the frame play was rolled back to 14:53 and Fabian Lysell was awarded a goal following a video review after play had continued after an apparent save by Clay Stevenson. Michael DiPietro made 37 saves for the Bruins while Stevenson took the loss with 31 stops.

CRISTALL PALACE:

Forward Andrew Cristall extended his assist streak to five games (7a), the highest such streak of any Bears player this season. The rookie now has 12 points (2g, 10a) over his last 11 games, and is tied for seventh in scoring among AHL rookies with 18 points (3g, 15a), and second on the Bears behind fellow freshman forward Ilya Protas. Cristall's six power-play points (1g, 5a) lead the club, and Hershey has earned nine wins in games in which he collects at least a point, the largest figure generated by any player on the team so far this season.

SMITH POISED TO PLAY IN 600TH PRO GAME:

Should Dalton Smith draw into the lineup for tonight's game, the forward will suit up for his 600th professional game. The Oshawa, Ontario native first broke into the pro ranks during the 2012-13 campaign with the Springfield Falcons, and since then has gone on to play in 63 games in the ECHL, 535 AHL contests, and one NHL appearance in 2019-20 with the Buffalo Sabres. Smith is in his second season with the Bears organization and has earned a sweater in 15 games for Hershey this season.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey signed forward Jalen Luypen to a professional try-out agreement earlier this morning. Luypen's 25 points with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays were tied for third in that league...Graeme Clarke is four points away from his 200th pro point and five points away from his 200th AHL point...Providence is 15-0-0-0 when scoring first, while Hershey is 9-4-1-0...The Bears are 2-4-0-0 through the first six games of a nine-game homestand...Hershey has won 10 of its last 12 meetings with Providence.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Dec. 12, 2009 - The Bears began a franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory over the Rochester Americans in front of 8,347 at GIANT Center. With his team trailing 1-0 in the first period, Keith Aucoin assisted on Andrew Gordon's tying goal, then scored two of his own to help Hershey take a 4-1 lead by the end of the frame, then added another goal in the third period to complete a hat trick performance. Aucoin went on to win the league's John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's top scorer with a career-high 106 points and took home the Les Cunningham Award as the league's most valuable player for the 2009-10 season.







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.