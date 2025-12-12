Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch on Conditioning Stint

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Jack Finley to the Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning stint, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Finley, 23, has skated in 11 games for the Lightning this season, logging one goal and one assist to go along with six penalty minutes. Finley scored his first NHL goal, which proved to be the game-winner, on November 15, against the Florida Panthers. He played one game with the Bolts in 2024-25 and has skated in a total of 12 career NHL games, averaging 8:47 of time on ice.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Finley has skated in 161 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and owns 39 goals, 81 points, 102 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating. Last season, he posted a career-high 14 goals, including two game-winners.

Finley was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2020 NHL draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.