Syracuse Crunch Spook Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch spooked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win snaps a three-game skid and advances the Crunch to 14-9-1-0 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Kevin Mandolese stopped 14-of-15 shots to earn the win in his first start for Syracuse. Phantoms netminder Aleksei Kolosov stopped 25-of-27 shots. Both the Syracuse and Lehigh Valley power plays converted on 1-of-4 opportunities.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal just 36 seconds into the second period. Nick Abruzzese set up Conor Geekie for a one-timer from the right circle that Dylan Duke redirected into the net. Syracuse doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal late in the frame. Jakob Pelletier got ahead for a short breakaway and beat Kolosov.

The Phantoms stole one back with a power-play goal in the final minutes of the third period. With just 1:44 remaining, Jacob Gaucher jammed the puck in when the rebound from Lane Pederson's dropped down in the crease. The Crunch shut down the late comeback effort before Geekie hit the empty net in the final minute of play to secure a Crunch win.

The Crunch host the Hartford Wolf Pack tomorrow.

Crunchables: The Crunch held the Phantoms to just one shot on goal in the first period. It is the fewest shots allowed in a period this season...Jakob Pelletier is on a three-game goal-scoring streak...Conor Geekie is on a three-game points streak (1g, 3a).

