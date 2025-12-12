Griffins Release Dustin Tokarski from PTO

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Dustin Tokarski

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Dustin Tokarski(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins released goaltender Dustin Tokarski from his professional tryout.

Tokarski, 36, appeared in two games with Grand Rapids and went 1-0-0 with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Tokarski is a 16-year veteran that has played in 446 AHL games and 86 NHL outings since 2009-10. Last season, the 6-foot netminder appeared in six NHL contests with Carolina, compiling a 4-2-0 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage, in addition to spending much of the campaign in the AHL with Chicago, producing an 11-8-1 ledger with a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Tokarski is a two-time Calder Cup champion (2019 Charlotte, 2012 Norfolk), competed in the 2013-14 AHL All-Star Game, and paced the AHL in wins (32) during the 2011-12 season with Norfolk. Throughout his AHL career, Tokarski has a 228-154-41 record with 30 shutouts, a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 446 regular-season games, splitting time between Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John's, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Chicago, and Grand Rapids. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he has shown a 20-7 record with four shutouts, a 1.85 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 30 appearances. At the NHL level with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and Carolina, Tokarski has a 27-36-12 record with three shutouts, a 3.08 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 86 regular-season games.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.