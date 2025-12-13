Reign Top Eagles, 3-2

The Ontario Reign (15-7-1-0) defeated the Colorado Eagles (16-6-0-1) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 5,089 fans at Blue Arena. The Reign and Eagles will meet again Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6:05 p.m. (PST). will play in Colorado Friday, Dec. 12 at 6:05 p.m. (PST).

Glenn Gawdin scored a pair of power-play goals 33 seconds apart from one another in the third giving the Reign a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. The Eagle drew first blood 39 seconds into the final 20 minutes before Taylor Ward scored his team leading 11th tying the game. The Reign have now won four straight games as Pheonix Copley made 26 saves and is victorious in three straight.

Date: Dec. 12, 2025

Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 0 3 3

COL 0 0 2 2

Shots PP

ONT 33 2/5

COL 29 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

2. Samuel Bolduc (ONT)

3. Tistan Nielsen (COL)

W: Copley

L: Miner

