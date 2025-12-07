Reign Down Wranglers Saturday Night, 6-1
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (12-7-1-0) defeated the Calgary Wranglers (11-9-2-1) Saturday night by a final score of 6-1 in front of 7,942 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host Calgary Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. (PST).
Kirill Kirsanov finished the night with a pair of goals scoring his first AHL goal in the first period while Samuel Bolduc finished with three assists recording his 100th career AHL point. Nikita Alexandrov scored in his Reign debut on a night where 11 different skaters tallied a point, five scored a goal, and five had multi-point games.
Date: Dec. 6, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 2 3 1 6
CGY 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 24 1/4
CGY 20 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Kirill Kirsanov (ONT)
2. Samuel Bolduc (ONT)
3. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Say
