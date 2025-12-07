Comets Erase Two-Goal Deficit in Third, Earn Point in Allentown

Allentown, PA - The Comets were in Lehigh Valley taking on the Phantoms and lost by a score of 3-2 in overtime.

The Comets were awarded a power play just 1:59 into the game when Phantoms defenseman Ethan Samson was called for interference. They had some great looks, particularly in the latter half of the man advantage, but were unable to capitalize. The Phantoms would open the scoring a few minutes later when Zayde Wisdom located a rebound at the side of the net and jammed it past Nico Daws blocker side to give Lehigh Valley the 1-0 lead at the 5:23 mark on Wisdom's fifth goal of the season. The Phantoms would add to the lead later in the period when they broke into the Utica zone, Oscar Eklind's initial shot was blocked and came right to Adam Ginning who gunned it home for his first of the season to make it 2-0 at the 15:10 mark.

After Ethan Edwards was assessed a penalty at the end of the first period, the Comets started the second period shorthanded but were able to kill off the ensuing Lehigh Valley power play. Nico Daws was lights out in the middle frame, turning aside all 16 shots that he faced. It was also a feisty second period with 18 combined penalty minutes, which included a fight between Nathan Legare and Devin Kaplan.

The Comets entered the third period trailing 2-0 but got on the board early when Dmitri Osipov's shot from the right point bounced up over Phantoms netminder Carson Bjarnason and into the net at the 2:08 mark for Osipov's first of the year to make it 2-1. The Comets dominated the third period in terms of possession and shots, outshooting the Phantoms 17-4. The Comets were called for a high-sticking penalty late in the third period, but on the ensuing penalty kill, Lenni Hameenaho broke up ice and fed Kyle Criscuolo who scored his second shorthanded goal in as many games to tie the game at two with just 1:27 left in regulation, which eventually sent the game to overtime.

The extra session, however, didn't last long as Lehigh Valley forward Alex Bump snapped one home from the left circle past Nico Daws to give the Phantoms the win. It was a well-earned point for the Comets who extended their point streak to three games.

The Comets outshot the Phantoms 35-33, while going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home on Wednesday against Syracuse at 7 pm.







