Makar Nets a Pair in Colorado's 2-1 Victory Over IceHogs

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, IL - Colorado forward Taylor Makar netted a pair of first-period goals, while goaltender Isak Posch stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, as the Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the Rockford IceHogs with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Rockford forward Samuel Savoie scored the IceHogs lone goal, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Makar would kick off the scoring just 3:32 into the contest when he collected a cross-slot dish and whistled a shot into the back of the net, putting the Eagles on top, 1-0.

With both teams skating 4-on-4, Makar would strike again when he lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, extending Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 17:11 mark of the first period. The Eagles would be outshot 12-8 in the opening frame but carried a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Rockford would strike back just 1:14 into the second period when Savoie skated through the left-wing circle before cutting to the crease and tucking home a backhander, slicing the deficit to 2-1.

Colorado would earn a pair of power-play opportunities in the second period, but would not be able to capitalize, as the Eagles left for the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

The IceHogs would outshoot Colorado 7-6 in the third period and earn a pair of opportunities on the man-advantage, but Posch and company kept Rockford off the scoresheet to secure the 2-1 victory.

IceHogs goalie Drew Commesso suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 26 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, December 12th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.







