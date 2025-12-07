Admirals Stymied by Wolves

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago, IL-- Skyler Brind' Amour posted three points to lead the Chicahp Wolves to a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Allstate Arena.

The loss means Milwaukee is on its first losing streak of the season (two games). The Admirals are tied for second in the Central Division with Chicago and Manitoba.

The game-winning goal came early in the final frame. Noel Gunler poked a bouncing puck from the slot past Admirals goalie Matt Murray at 3:55 of the third period to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

Chicago scored the only goal of the first period on a fluky bounce at 8:42. The Wolves rimmed the puck into the Admirals zone from the right-wing red line. Admirals goalie Murray went behind the net to the receive the puck, but it hit a seam in the glass and bounced into the crease where Ryan Suzuki slapped it into the open goal.

Milwaukee tied the game at 4:09 of the second period. Wolves forward Nikita Pavlychev tried to fling the puck out of the defensive zone, but Oasiz Wiesblatt knocked it down and kicked it toward the slot. Cole O'Hara sent a wrist shot into the goal for his fifth marker of the season.

Chicago reclaimed the lead when Brind' Amour converted a feed from the slot at 14:07 of the second period. The pass came from behind the Admirals net and Brind' Amour was able to send the puck over Murray's right shoulder.

The Admirals tied the game once again at 15:41 of the second stanza. Jordan Oesterle found himself with possession of the puck at center ice. He sent the puck to Jake Lucchini who passed to Daniel Carr. Carr crossed the middle of the Wolves line and whipped a shot past the stick of goalie Cayden Primeau for his team-leading ninth goal of the campaign.

Chicago scored twice more late in the third frame. Justin Robidas scored at 16:24 and Bradly Nadeau added an empty-netter at 18:22.

The Admirals travel to Grand Rapids Wednesday to play the league-leading Griffins. Milwaukee's next home game will be against Chicago on Sat., Dec. 13.







