T-Birds Sign F Kevin Wall to PTO

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Kevin Wall to a professional tryout.

Wall, 25, is in his third professional season and has posted 21 points (9g, 12a) in 21 games for the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, as well as a +14 rating.

Originally a sixth-round pick (181st overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 NHL Draft, Wall has also skated in 97 AHL games for the Milwaukee Admirals, posting 20 points (8g, 12a). Prior to turning pro, the Fairport, N.Y. native skated in four NCAA seasons for Penn State, where he registered 86 points (43g, 43a) in 125 games for the Nittany Lions.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.