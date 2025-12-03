St. Louis Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have recalled forward Matt Luff from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Luff, 28, has dressed in 17 games with the Thunderbirds, posting a team-leading seven goals and 14 points in that time. The Oakville, Ont. native has 106 games of prior NHL experience with the Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and Detroit Red Wings, posting 27 points (15g, 12a). In his 67 games with Springfield over two AHL seasons, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound winger has tallied 59 points (25g, 34a) and 58 penalty minutes.
The T-Birds look to extend their five-game point streak on Friday night in Hartford for a 7:00 p.m. battle with the Wolf Pack.
