Senators Show Fight But Fall Short 4-3 against Marlies

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators goaltender Mads Søgaard vs. the Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators got back on the ice Wednesday after a busy weekend, facing off against the Toronto Marlies, losing 4-3 in regulation.

After some early pressure from both sides, the Marlies were the first to get on the board. A Matt Benning backhand between the circles helped set up Vinni Lettieri for a tip-in goal, making it 1-0. Less than thirty seconds later, Toronto's offense continued to push and extended the lead. More pressure from Benning and a driving Benoit-Olivier Groulx led to a shot initially saved by Mads Søgaard, but the rebound skipped out in front to Logan Shaw for his seventh of the year and a 2-0 advantage. Those two quick goals didn't rattle the Senators, who responded with one of their own minutes later. A deflection in the offensive zone found Garrett Pilon, who fed Olle Lycksell. Showing incredible patience in front, Lycksell waited out Artur Akhtyamov to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The second frame saw the Marlies nab another early-period goal. Marc Johnstone did it all himself with a takeaway and quick turnaround shot, scoring his second of the year and restoring Toronto's two-goal lead, 3-1. Yet again, the Senators responded, this time short-handed. Belleville's strong forecheck sparked a two-on-one rush led by Jorian Donovan, who dished the puck up to Garrett Pilon. Pilon cut in tight and fired it top right, pulling the game to 3-2.

It took some time in the third to see another tally on the board, though the Marlies would strike to extend their edge. Toronto's persistence paid off as a combined effort by Lettieri and Benning helped Reese Johnson score his first of the game for a 4-2 margin. A few minutes later, Belleville responded again, this time on the power play. A quick-moving Senators unit saw Philippe Daoust find Lycksell, who whipped a pass over to Arthur Kaliyev for the finish, cutting the lead to 4-3. In the end the Marlies would hold on and take this game, for a 4-3 final.

Belleville won't have to wait long to see their rivals again, as both sides meet again on December 20th for a home-and-home matchup starting at 4:00 p.m. inside Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The next time the Senators hit the ice will be this weekend, on December 5th, as they welcome the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for the start of a back-to-back at CAA Arena, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust assisted on the third goal

#11 Jorian Donovan added in an assist

#13 Xavier Bourgault had three shots on net

#15 Olle Lycksell scored a goal and added an assist

#22 Garrett Pilon notched a goal and an assist. He now has five points in two games

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 27 of 31 shots

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had one goal and three shots on net

