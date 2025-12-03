Bears to Wear Throwback Jerseys in Celebration of AHL's 90th Anniversary

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League's oldest and most decorated franchise, announced they will wear two throwback jerseys during select games this season to celebrate the league's 90th anniversary.

The Bears will wear "Skating Bear" throwback jerseys this weekend. The jerseys are white in color with chocolate accents, and feature a variant of the popular "Skating Bear" logo that the club wore in the 1970s, including during the team's 1974 Calder Cup win at Hersheypark Arena. These jerseys will debut for the team's Hall of Fame Night on Saturday, Dec. 6 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and they'll be worn again on Sunday, Dec. 7 against Lehigh Valley before being auctioned off at the conclusion of that contest.

Hershey will also go back to its roots as it will wear retro jerseys that are inspired by the sweaters worn when the club first took the ice in what was then known as the International-American Hockey League in November of 1938. The "1938 Throwbacks" feature a white base jersey with chocolate shoulders and arms, as well as three stripes across the front of the jersey. As the club wore in its inaugural campaign, the jerseys feature "Hershey" in script and the club's original Bear logo on the front.

These jerseys are slated to debut at GIANT Center on Jan. 10-11 versus Cleveland, and they'll also be worn for Fan Appreciation Night on April 19 versus Rochester, with fans having a chance to win the jerseys as part of the club's Jerseys Off Our Backs promotion.

The "1938 Throwbacks" will also be worn during select road games, as Hershey partners with other AHL teams to celebrate the league's 90th season. The jerseys are slated to be worn during away games on Dec. 27 and 31, and Jan. 28 and 30. All dates are subject to change.

The Hershey Bears Team Store will sell replica versions of the "Skating Bear" jersey, as well as additional merchandise featuring these logos and designs, with "Skating Bear" merchandise being available at this weekend's games. The "1938 Throwbacks" will also be sold at the Team Store at a later date.







