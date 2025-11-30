Hockey Fights Cancer Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 5 p.m.

Published on November 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Laval Rocket for the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Hershey Bears (11-6-1-0) vs. Laval Rocket (13-6-0-0)

Nov. 30, 2025 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jim Curtin (22), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), Kevin Briganti (39)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

Penn State Health Hockey Fights Cancer Light-Up Wristband Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer light-up wristband, courtesy of Penn State Health.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: WPMT FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m, TV coverage starts at 5 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to the win column last night with a 6-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center. Ilya Protas (2g, 1a) and David Gucciardi (1g, 2a) had three-point nights, while Graeme Clarke and Ivan Miroshnichenko each posted a goal and an assist as Hershey tallied a season-high six goals. Hershey's power-play went 2-for-6, and goaltender Clay Stevenson stopped 35 shots to earn the victory. Laval is coming off a 5-4 shootout decision at Lehigh Valley last night. Alex Belzile scored twice, while Sammy Blais also struck twice, with his second goal tying the game at 19:23 of the third period, and he went on to tally the lone goal of the shootout to earn the Rocket the extra point.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER:

Tonight's game against Laval marks Hershey's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Hershey is 3-3-0-0 all-time on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and in the club's first event in 2018, current Bears captain Aaron Ness scored the lone goal in a seven-round shootout to give Hershey a 2-1 win over Hartford. Ness also had an assist in last year's Hockey Fights Cancer game, a 5-4 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton one year ago today. Hershey forward Ivan Miroshnichenko is a cancer survivor, having beaten Hodgkin's lymphoma which he was initially diagnosed with in 2022.

PROSPEROUS PROTAS:

Forward Ilya Protas extended his goal-scoring streak to seven games last night, a mark that is tied for the longest streak this season in the AHL. Protas equaled Arthur Kaliyev of the Belleville Senators who scored goals in seven straight games from Nov. 8-21. Protas has collected 14 points (8g, 6a) over his past seven games, tallying five multi-point outings for Hershey. He is tied for second in the AHL in rookie scoring with 19 points (10g, 9a), trailing just Calgary's Matvei Gridin who has 20 points (8g, 12a).

FORMER ROCKET MEN:

Hershey defensemen Louie Belpedio and Corey Schueneman are both set to face their former club in this evening's contest. Belpedio played one season with Laval, scoring a career-best 30 points (11g, 19a) during the 2021-22 campaign, as he helped the Rocket reach the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds. Schueneman was Belpedio's teammate on the 2021-22 squad, and he spent parts of three seasons with the Rocket, skating in 130 career games with the club, scoring 46 points (13g, 33a) from 2020-23.

STEVENSON STREAK:

With his performance last night, goaltender Clay Stevenson has won his last six starts for Hershey. He has surrendered two goals or less in each outing, allowing just nine total goals. He has posted a 1.48 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in the streak, and in each of his last three outings, he has stopped 32 or more shots. Since the streak started on Oct. 31, Stevenson's six victories lead the AHL. His 2.39 goals-against average this season is 10th in the AHL, while he ranks seventh in the league in save percentage at .918.

BEARS BITES:

With his performance last night, David Gucciardi (1g, 2a) is the first Hershey rookie defender to score three points in a game since Bobby Nardella (3a) accomplished the feat on March 7, 2020 at Hartford...Hershey defender Louie Belpedio has logged assists in four straight games, representing a club high...Aaron Ness is slated to skate in his 799th career American Hockey League game tonight, which would tie him with the legendary Frank Mathers for 16th among defensemen (and 44th overall) in AHL history...Graeme Clarke is slated to skate in his 300th career AHL contest tonight...Forward Brett Leason has points in five of his seven games with Hershey this season, and he's logged three points (1g, 2a) over his last two outings...Simon Pinard made his Hershey debut last night, posting two shots in the victory. ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Nov. 30, 1996 - Éric Veilleux recorded the first hat trick of his professional career, including the game-tying goal and the game-winner, to lead the Bears to a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Bandits in front of a crowd of 6,689 at Hersheypark Arena. Veilleux's goal-scoring prowess was on display in his first season with the Chocolate and White, as he finished the regular season with a career-high 28 goals and led the club with 11 in the postseason on the way to the 1997 Calder Cup championship.







American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.