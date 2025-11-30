Schmaltz, P-Bruins Fend off Senators

Belleville, ON - Forward Jake Schmaltz notched a goal and three assists to help the Providence Bruins fend off the Belleville Senators 6-4 on Sunday evening at CAA Arena. Forwards Riley Duran and Fabian Lysell each posted a goal and an assist, while Joey Abate recorded three assists. Victor Soderstrom, Frederic Brunet, and Matt Poitras also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Billy Sweezey 's shot from the point deflected off Abate's stick before rebounding off the goaltender's pads and onto the stick of Schmaltz above the crease, where he tucked the puck inside the left post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:18 remaining in the first period.

Wyatt Bongiovanni one-timed a feed in front of the crease between the goaltender's pads to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:52 to play in the first frame.

Schmaltz grabbed the puck below the goal and found Soderstrom at the top of the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer past the blocker of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 13:59 remaining in the second period. Duran was credited with a secondary assist.

Lysell intercepted a pass in the left circle and fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 11:39 left in the second period.

Brunet hammered a one-timer in the slot that zipped into the upper-right corner of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 10:05 to play in the second frame. Lysell and Jacob Perreault received assists.

A loose puck bounced towards Duran in the low slot, where his wrist shot zipped inside the right post to extend the Providence lead to 5-1 with 5:47 remaining in the second period. Schmaltz and Abate were credited with the assists.

Xavier Bourgault received a pass on a 2-on-1 rush in the right circle and fired a wrist shot inside the far post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 4:04 left in the second period.

Arthur Kaliyev snuck a one-timer from the right circle inside the near post for a power play goal, shrinking the Providence lead to 5-3 with 11:22 to play in the third frame.

Olle Lycksell collected a rebound at the bottom of the right circle and swatted it into the back of the net to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 5-4 with 5:54 remaining in the third period.

With less than one second left, Poitras scored on the empty net, assisted by Schmaltz.

Stats

Providence's 8-0 start on the road ties the franchise record for longest winning streak on the road.

Schmaltz posted a career-best four points and notched his second multi-point game of the season.

Soderstrom and Duran tallied their first goals of the season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 21 of 25 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The P-Bruins improve to 16-3-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Laval Rocket on Tuesday, December 2 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







