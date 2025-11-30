New York Rangers Recall G Spencer Martin from Wolf Pack

November 30, 2025

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the club has assigned goaltender Dylan Garand to the Wolf Pack.

Martin, 30, signed a contract with the Rangers on Nov. 12.

The native of Oakville, ON, split the 2024-25 season between the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. With the Hurricanes, Martin posted a record of 3-4-1 with an .846 save percentage, a 3.89 goals against average, and one shutout in nine appearances.

As a member of the Wolves, Martin went 20-8-2 with a .909 save percentage, a 2.34 goals against average, and three shutouts in 31 games played.

Prior to signing with the Rangers, Martin appeared in 14 games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. There, he posted a record of 5-6-0 with a .905 save percentage.

Martin made his Wolf Pack debut on Saturday night, making 35 saves in the club's 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena.

Garand, 23, has appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 3-6-2 with a .897 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average. He has also recorded one shutout on the season.

Over the parts of five seasons with the Wolf Pack, Garand is 52-48-19 with a .902 save percentage, 2.93 goals against average, and nine shutouts in 123 games. He was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Game.

The native of Victoria, BC, was selected in the fourth round, 103rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

