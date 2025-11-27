Hartford Wolf Pack Ink F Daniel Walcott to PTO

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Daniel Walcott to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Walcott, 31, skated in 61 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch during the 2024-25 season. There, he scored 12 points (4 g, 8 a) and recorded a +3 +/- rating. He also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch.

The native of Ile Perrot, QC, set his career-high in points during the 2022-23 season when he recorded 32 (13 g, 19 a) in 67 games with the Crunch. He set his career-high mark in goals during the 2023-24 campaign, striking 14 times.

He served as an Alternate Captain for the club for eight seasons (2017-18 - 2024-25).

Walcott began his professional career at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season, when he played in one game with the Wolf Pack. His professional debut came on Apr. 19, 2015, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

He was initially selected by the Rangers in the fifth round, 140th overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Walcott has also appeared in one NHL game, skating for the Tampa Bay Lightning on May 10, 2021, against the Florida Panthers.

