Gulls Take Thanksgiving Eve Win at Tucson

Published on November 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls take care of the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 on the road tonight in a back-and forth battle from Tucson Convention Center Arena. With the victory tonight, San Diego improves to 7-5-5 on the year and collects two points to push them into sixth place in the Pacific Division standings.

Jan Mysak netted a goal (third of season) and an assist for his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign. His two-point night brings him to 3-8=11 points on the year.

Sasha Pastujov  recorded his 10th assist of the year bringing his season total to 5- 10=15 points which rank tied for second among all Gulls skaters (Washe). He has posted points in s even straight games (3-6=9) and in eight of his last nine (4-7= 1 1).

Tim Washe netted his team-leading eighth goal of the season bringing him to 8-7=15 points. Washe's eight goals rank tied for second among AHL rookies while his 15 points rank tied for fourth.

Stian Solberg scored his second goal of the season with just 1:26 remaining in regulation. It's his second career AHL game-winning goal.

Roland McKeown  collected his ninth assist of the campaign. His nine assists and 11 points pace all San Diego defensemen. He has 1-3=4 points over his current three-game point streak and points in six of his last seven contests (1-7=8).

Justin Bailey registered his first two assists of the year. He now has 8-2=10 points on the campaign. In San Diego's last five victories, Bailey has scored the game-winning goal or assisted on it (four goals, one assist).

Tristan Luneau opened the scoring for San Diego with his third goal of the year.

Sam Colangelo tallied his third goal of the season.

Tyson Hinds and Judd Caulfield each collected an assist.

Vyacheslav Buteyets  captured his first career AHL victory tonight, stopping 39-of-42 shots.

The Gulls return home to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday night. Puck drop slated for 6 p.m. PST.

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets

On how his day went after the late call up of Ville Husso

My day started with I just woke up with my alarm and had breakfast. Went to arena and warmed up. It was like a normal day. We both knew who was going to play and it would be [Ville Husso] but you're right. In this league, things happen really fast and also Jeff glass told me that. When this news came up to us, Matt just came to us, to me and to Husso, and said that Husso is going up and I'm going to be ready for the game. I was ready. It was fine. 

On getting his first AHL win after taking a lot of shots in the game

Yeah, that was awesome. I really appreciate the guys' help. They really helped me. They really blocked a lot of shots, they helped avoid a lot of attacks. We did everything right, and even those goals came in, the guys made me feel good. We did our job and we got our win. So it's good. 

On the team never quitting after Tucson tied it up twice

We were just playing our game and trying to create as much momentum as we have, and we trying to just dominate on the on the rink. This is our task. This is what we were looking for, and we we're just trying to play our game, and we found success in it. 

On playing Coachella Valley the day after Thanksgiving

We are just going to get ready, and nothing changes. We are just still doing our job and doing our things. Nothing changes, as I said, so we just prepare for the next game. We won tonight, but there are multiple games in the future.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Tucson

They're a really competitive group over there and we knew what we were getting into. That was certainly the kind of fight we were expecting. That's the kind of start that we'd want, and then going into the second period, giving up two goals, it's like, okay, now you're going to watch the way the team's going to respond. We have a big time play to go up 3-2, and then the lead goes away on a weird shot, hit something in front. You watch how the team's going to respond, and then we respond the right way again. Being able to come out of this game victorious, it's a big deal. It's a good team that we played against, and we're thankful for the win.

On Vyacheslav Buteyets' first AHL victory

Slava was awesome and good on him. It's not an easy situation, but he was composed. He played big and, from a coach's side, you don't want to give up 39 shots. I know that they were putting a lot of volume to the net. I think that was part of their game plan. But he was there, and he was strong.

On the line of Sasha Pastujov, Jan Mysak and Justin Bailey

It's three guys that are capable of producing offense, for sure, and they've got nice chemistry together. It was their night tonight to get hot, and we're proud of those guys.

On facing Coachella Valley on Friday

We know about Coachella. We know their strengths. We know we've been up against them in a lot of time of the game. We also know what they're capable of, and they're a great opponent. But today, we're thankful for these two points. 







