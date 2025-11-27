Anaheim Ducks Recall Ville Husso from San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, San Diego has recalled G  Tomas Suchanek  from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). 

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 71-46-19 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 145 career NHL games (138 starts) with Anaheim (2024-present), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). Signed to a two-year contract extension by Anaheim on June 29, 2025, Husso went 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 SV% in four appearances (three starts) with Anaheim in 2024-25.

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso began 2025-26 with San Diego, posting a 6-4-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and .908 SV% in 13 appearances. At the time of his recall, he co-led the AHL in shutouts and appearances. In 22 appearances with San Diego since his acquisition by Anaheim, Husso is 13-6-3 with five shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .908 SV% in 22 games. His five shutouts are tied for the most in San Diego Gulls AHL history (also Lukas Dostal).

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 72-64-19 with 18 shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .909 SV% in 165 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. A native of Helsinki, Finland, Husso has represented his country at numerous international tournaments, including back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2014 and 2015, winning a gold medal at the 2014 tournament. He helped Finland to bronze at the 2013 U-18 World Championship and appeared at the 2018 World Championship.

Suchanek, 22  (4/30/03),  has posted a 3-2-0 record with a 3.44 GAA and a .909 SV%  in six games with Tulsa this season.  Suchanek has a career 2.92 GAA,  .910 SV%, and three shutouts  in 29 AHL games with San Diego, all in the 2023-24 AHL season.  His three shutouts  rank tied for  third among Gulls goaltenders all-time.  At 20 years, seven  months  and eight days, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout after stopping all 21 shots faced Dec. 8,  2023  at Rockford. He missed the entire  2024-25 season due to a lower body injury. 

The 6-2, 181-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also  represented  his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. 







